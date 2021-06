Get our free mobile app

If you and the fam are itching for some fun, there's good news. Many of the fairs around New York state, that had been cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, are back for 2021. Here's a list of the fairs that will take place around New York in 2021.

2021 Fairs Around New York State

Flamingo Boats Are Back at Delaware Park

9 of the Best Restaurants on Hertel Ave in Buffalo