20 New York Children Win Free College Tuition

Twenty New York children, including several from the Hudson Valley, will get to go to college for free.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 10 second-round winners of New York's "Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate" vaccine incentive program.

Parents and guardians of children ages 5 through 11 who receive their first vaccine dose by December 19th can enter the "Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate" incentive program for a chance to win a full scholarship to any two- or four-year SUNY or CUNY college or university for their child. The scholarship includes tuition, room, and board.

Getty Images

Tuition : The full cost of in-state tuition at a New York State or City University.

: The full cost of in-state tuition at a New York State or City University. Non-tuition Costs: Room and board and allowances for books, supplies and transportation up to the average cost at SUNY colleges.

Room and board and allowances for books, supplies and transportation up to the average cost at SUNY colleges. Residence: Students living on campus will receive a higher room and board allowance than commuter students. If housing is not available for students on campus, they will receive the same allowance as students living on campus.

BrianAJackson

"Through the 'Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate' program, ten more young New Yorkers will be able to receive life-changing education opportunities at any SUNY or CUNY college or university," Hochul said. "As we enter the holiday season and the risk of transmission increases, it is absolutely critical that we stay vigilant. The vaccine is the surest way to keep you and your loved ones safe - it's free, easily accessible, and most importantly safe for five- to 11-year-olds."

Getty Images

At least 30 more New York children who get vaccinated will receive free college tuition. CLICK HERE to register your child.

Last Saturday Hochul announced the first 10 winners. Winners are randomly selected.

Below is the list of all winners.

Juliette D., Westchester County

Baruch W., Westchester County

Keira H., Rockland County

Santiago K., Kings County

Naomi F., Schenectady County

Michael G., Queens County

Adalynn V., Onondaga County

Michael G., Fulton County

Griffin R., Monroe County

Theodore F., Queens County

Sophia S., Chemung County

Cecilia S., Broome County

Ivan Y., New York County (Manhattan)

Andreas B., Naussau County

Cris Anzen B., New York County (Manhattan)

Jocelyn R., Monroe County

Owen S., Queens County

Lily R., Albany County

Elizabeth E., Erie County

Tristan C., Queens County

Other identifying information is not available to protect student privacy.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

