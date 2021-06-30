Looking for a summer retreat where you can be as free as the day you were born? If you've been working on that summer body and plan to show off your birthday suit and enjoy the great outdoors in Connecticut, you can look into the two nudist resorts in Connecticut. These resorts offer a range of facilities and activities that allow you to enjoy outdoor sports while being stark buck naked.

Solair Family Nudist Resort

Located in Woodstock, Connecticut, this resort is family-oriented. It features a range of facilities and activities that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, shapes, and sizes without any clothing. The resort focuses on recreational activities on the 360 acres of protected and secluded area, as even the slogan states, "pack less, and enjoy more."

People from all walks of life have been welcomed at the resort since 1934, and it is easy to make a reservation for yourself with the option of bringing along your family as long as you leave your clothes at home.

Let me be clear. I am not judging anyone who chooses to romp around naked as long as it's at a nudist resort. However, nudist resorts are not my cup of tea and I'll tell you why. It's because I have been embarrassed about my body since I was 11 years old.

All my life, no matter where I went swimming, I never removed my t-shirt because of the trauma of being made fun of during my youth. WOW, it looks like I need to seek out a good therapist or stop eating so much, exercise, and do what I need to do to look and feel better.

Sun Ridge Resort - Google Instant

Sun Ridge Resort

Sun Ridge Resort, as they say on their website, the self-proclaimed New England's Premier Nudist Resort. This resort is located in Sterling, close to the Rhode Island Border. They promise plenty of sunshine for outdoor activities such as hiking, volleyball, and tennis.

Catering mainly to adult couples, this getaway resort welcomes new and seasoned visitors as long as they do not make anyone feel uncomfortable and leave their clothes outside the facility. Even their slogan provides some insight about what the resort offers as "the simple joy of nudity, with great people, at a relaxed resort," so feel free to book a spot for a summer of freedom.

