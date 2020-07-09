2 Newburgh Waterfront Restaurants Permanently Close

The Newburgh Waterfront is home to multiple restaurants and bars.

Many restaurants have closed their doors for good because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's not the virus itself causing restaurants to close, it's the loss of business from having to close their doors in the spring to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Restaurants were able to remain open for take-out and delivery during that time, but for some, it wasn't enough. And now, as restaurants are able to re-open in the Hudson Valley for indoor and outdoor dining, the changes are too much and it doesn't make sense for some to open.

The latest restaurant casualties are on the Newburgh Waterfront. Home to roughly 10 restaurants and bars, the Newburgh Waterfront is a popular spring and summer dining destination. Now, there are two fewer restaurants. Cena 2000 and Waterfront Lounge and Grill appear to have closed their doors permanently. While there has been no formal announcement about the closure for either restaurant, both have their windows boarded.

Cena 2000 has no information about their website on their closing. Their website does state they were open for take-out, and to call to order. When we reached out via phone, the line was disconnected. There is no Facebook page to find out any information. The outside of the restaurant had no tables or chairs set up, and no high-top chairs at the outdoor raw bar. The windows facing Front Street were completely boarded up. No lights were on.

The Waterfront Lounge and Grill has no website or Facebook page to get information. A TripAdvisor page for the restaurant links to a Facebook page for the website that is no longer available. Like Cena 2000, when we reached out via phone the line was disconnected. The windows facing Front Street were also boarded up and the signage for the restaurant was also removed.

Multiple restaurants have closed across the region. 88 Charles Street in Montgomery closed in June. Amici's in Poughkeepsie closed earlier this month. Duo Bistro and Duo Pantry in Kingston both closed this month as well due to COVID-19.

