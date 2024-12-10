Recently members of the New York State Police found themselves needed in Columbia County in the city of Hudson for what inevitably was a dangerous situation involving law enforcement's pursuit of a suspect vehicle.

Suspect Chase in Hudson

The incident occurred last week on Thursday, December 5, 202,4 where law enforcement from the Hudson Police Department found themselves in pursuit of a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox being operated by a suspect known to have an active warrant for his arrest.

In the suspect vehicle were two Massachusetts residents identified as 31-year-old Anthony Price-Baynes and 32-year-old Kimberly A. Longe.

During the encounter, Price-Baynes had struck a Hudson Police Department vehicle while at the intersection of State Route 9H and State Route 82 in the town of Livingston.

While the press release from the New York State Police does not state specifically when or where the pursuit of the suspects came to an end, it does state that when the pursuit came to an end law enforcement discovered the suspects to be in possession of a number of illegal narcotics.

In their investigation, police found that Price-Baynes and Longe were in possession of approximately 24.7 grams of fentanyl, 7 grams of heroin, and 0.4 grams of cocaine.

A List of Charges

Following the entire ordeal both Price-Baynes and Longe were placed under arrest and charged with various offenses. Longe was charged with...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Sell in the 3 rd degree, a class B felony

degree, a class B felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, a class A misdemeanor.

Price-Baynes faces a significantly longer list of charges including...

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance With Intent to Sell in the 3 rd degree (Class B felony)

degree (Class B felony) Attempted Assault On a Police Officer, (Class D felony)

Criminal Mischief in the 2 nd degree, a (class D felony)

degree, a (class D felony) Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle (Class A misdemeanor)

Reckless Endangerment in the 2 nd degree (Class A misdemeanor)

degree (Class A misdemeanor) Criminal Mischief in the 2 nd degree (Class A misdemeanor)

degree (Class A misdemeanor) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree (Class A misdemeanor)

Both individuals were taken into custody and later arraigned in the town of Claverack Court. Following arraignment, Longe was released on her own recognizance with a return date of December 12, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. before the town of Livingston Court.

Price-Baynes on the other hand was Price-Baynes was remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail and is scheduled to appear before the town of Livingston Court on December 10, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.

