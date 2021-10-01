Sopranos Movie Has Many Hudson Valley, New York Connections

The Sopranos movie, which was released Friday, has a number of Hudson Valley connections.

"The Many Saints of Newark" hits theaters nationwide and HBO Max on Friday, Oct. 1. The film is a prequel to HBO's hit show "The Sopranos."

"A look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano," IMDB writes about the movie.

According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission, the film has a few connections to the Hudson Valley:

Other Hudson Valley connections include sound design by Wyatt Sprague and VFX by Cadence Effects, according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

