1st ‘Significant Winter Storm’ May Blanket Hudson Valley, New York

Some weather models suggest "a nor'easter with considerable impact on the Hudson Valley" is coming.

Hudson Valley Weather is tracking "the possibility for the first significant winter storm of the 21-22 season."

Snow could fall Thursday night into Friday morning. However, it's too soon to tell if the Hudson Valley will be blanketed with snow, officials say.

"For now, it's roughly equal chances of a hit or miss, because of how much time exists until the event. This is certainly something we'll be watching closely," Hudson Valley Weather stated.

Hudson Valley Weather's current five-day forecast has snow for Thursday night and Friday morning.

As of this writing, Hudson Valley Weather believes there is a 30 percent chance of the Hudson Valley seeing more than six inches of snow. There's also a 30 percent chance of 6 inches or less of snow and a 40 percent chance of the storm missing the region.

"In this timeframe, the confidence remains low, due to the lack of detailed data. The majority of the computer model data suggests that we will see some variety of impact on Friday. The European model and Canadian models both suggest a nor'easter with considerable impact on the Hudson Valley... while the GFS model has the storm develop too late, and too far south, to impact our area," Hudson Valley Weather wrote Monday morning on Facebook.

Hudson Valley Weather says it's normal for different models to have conflicting data this far out.

"It's rare to see unanimous agreement in this timeframe, so we certainly have questions to answer. The big take away at this point, is if you have plans on Friday... you want to watch the forecast closely. It's too early to cancel/change plans... but as we get closer, and the data begins to lock in on a single idea, we'll have a better idea of how Friday will unfold," Hudson Valley Weather added.

As of Monday morning, The Weather Channel predicts 3 to 5 of snow for Dutchess, Orange Putnam, Ulster, and Rockland counties.

