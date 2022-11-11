1950s Hudson Valley School on the Market: Would You Live There?

How would you like to live in an old schoolhouse?

If you're looking for an eye-catching address for your business or a completely unique place to live perhaps you may want to consider an old Hudson Valley school that's recently hit the market.

The whole school building is on the market

The 6,000-square-foot building was built in 1950 and renovated in 2012. Situated on over two acres of land not far from I-84, the school features six classrooms, a sanctuary, three bathrooms, a kitchen and more.

Photos show large windows reaching to the ceiling that let in a flood of natural light. Currently being used as a church, the building features what appears to be a reception area and an impressive auditorium that would make a jaw-dropping home theater.

Quiet location, close to everything

A listing for the property claims that it has been well-maintained and remains in great condition. The three-story stone building is located on Winona Avenue in the Town of Newburgh. The quiet street off South Plank Road is within walking distance of Algonquin Park. The location is also easily accessible from I-84, Routes 52 and 300 as well as the New York State Thruway.

The property also includes a large, paved parking lot that proved plenty of ample off-street parking.

Are you interested?

Just how much would you pay for a 1950s school? The building and property are currently being offered by Cushman & Wakefield for $895,000. Those interested in touring the property or placing an offer can learn more at the property's official listing.

