15 COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported in Hudson Valley

Fifteen more Hudson Valley residents lost their lives to COVID-19.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday, during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Orange County Executive announced five more residents died from coronavirus, bringing the county total to 25.

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health confirmed the death of a fifth Dutchess County resident relating to COVID-19. A 68-year-old woman with a history of underlying conditions died at her home on Wednesday, officials say.

Putnam County's new dashboard now reports seven residents have died from COVID-19, dating back to March 6.

Sullivan County updated its COVID-19 dashboard and announced two more residents died from the virus.