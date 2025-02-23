While the odds of winning the lottery are pretty remote, there's the old, but true, saying that you got to be in it to win it. At least one state resident is now one-hundred grand richer, according to lottery offcials. The New York Lottery announced that a $100,000 winning ticket was recenlty sold.

It's been quite a lucky stretch of months for New Yorkers winning the lottery. The New York Lottery had announced two winning tickets were drawn for the January 25 Powerball. The first ticket was sold at Skyview Newstand, located at 4024 College Point Boulevard, in Flushing, according to SI Live. Another ticket was sold at North Conduit Auto Center, located at 162-35 North Conduit Avenue, in Jamaica, Queens, reports SI Live.

$100 Thousand Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in New York State

WNYT reports that a third-prize winning Powerball Powerplay ticket was sold for the February 22 drawing. New York Lottery offcials say that the $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Hannaford at 43 Round Lake Road in Ballston Lake.

Who Are the Biggest Lottery Winners in New York State History?

A Mega Millions ticket for $437 million dollars was split between 23 anonymous co-workers in Brookville, Long Island, in February 2019. Factor in taxes, it comes to $176 million. Then, when you split it between all the winners, it's still almost $7.7 million per person.

The recent winnings come after the The Warwick Advisor had reported, in late December, that that Washingtonville resident Adam Terzouli claimed a $1,000,000 second prize for matching the first five Mega Millions numbers. The winning ticket was purchased at the Gulf Express, on 986 Little Britain Road in New Windsor, according to the Advisor.