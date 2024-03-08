In recent months and years, states across America have passed legislation that has either decriminalized or made the usage of cannabis/marijuana products legal. We have seen initiatives like this throughout the State of New York and here in the Hudson Valley a number of cannabis businesses have opened their doors.

One thing that is still illegal however in New York in reference to cannabis and marijuana is selling it without a license. That is what lead multiple law enforcement agencies to dig into and investigate multiple different cannabis businesses in Rockland County and it was earlier this week that authorities made their move.

Law Enforcement Storms Rockland Smoke Shops

On Monday March 4, 2024 Rockland County DA's Office along with the New York Field of Office of Homeland Security as well other State and Local law enforcement agencies, enacted search warrants at several smoke shops in Rockland County.

Two shops were searched in the Town of Clarkstown, another two shops were search in the Town of Orangetown amd 1 shop was searched in the Village of Suffern. In addition to these locations, another private residence and a business was also searched in Clarkstown.

In addition to the Rockland DA's Office and NYHSI, New York State Tax and Finance, New York State New York State Office of Cannabis Management as well as police departments of Clarkstown, Orangetown and Suffern all participated in enacting the search warrants.

Claims Made in Year-Long Investigation

When the Rockland County District Attorney's Office and other law enforcement agencies began their investigation into the Rockland County smoke shops, their original suspicions were that the shops were selling cannabis products without proper licensing and that shops were selling products to minors. Through thorough investigation, this case evolved into something much greater.

According to the news release, which can be viewed on the Rockland County District Attorney's Office Facebook page, Rockland County DA Tom Walsh and New York Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge, Erin Keegan each spoke about various stages of the investigation and information that was gathered.

In addition to the previous suspicions, of selling cannabis to minors and selling cannabis products without proper licensing, it was stated by Special Agent Keegan that...

Our investigation found that these individuals fleeced the government of thousands in tax dollars-a scheme they then allegedly tried to disguise....

READ MORE: GREEN LIGHT FOR MARIJUANA LICENSING IN NEW YORK AFTER MAJOR SETTLEMENT

Special Agent Keegan would then go on to state how the alleged crimes impact the region and emphasizing the commitment to "securing justice on behalf of the Hudson Valley community". The release would end with praise for the collective efforts of all level of law enforcement involved in the investigation.

At this time, there is no word about if or what was found, if any individuals were arrested or what official charges to expect. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if or when new information is released.

