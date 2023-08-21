10 Years Ago: Loverboy and Night Ranger Rock Dutchess County Fairgrounds

A great night of 80s rock it was in Rhinebeck, NY.

It was 10 years ago, that we got two 80s powerhouse bands at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds for a night of nostalgia. Were you there?

Canadian rockers Loverboy formed in 1979 in Calgary, Alberta and throughout the 1980s, accumulated numerous hit songs, earning four multi-platinum albums and selling millions of records. Except for a brief breakup from 1988 to 1991, the band led by singer Mike Reno has continued to perform live shows regularly. Loverboy's hit singles, particularly "Turn Me Loose" and "Working for the Weekend", have become arena rock staples and are still heard all over classic rock radio.

Night Ranger formed out of San Francisco, California and had great success with a string of hit singles. The band achieved platinum status on each of their first three albums: Damn Patrol, Midnight Madness, and 7 Wishes. Kelly Keagy is best known as the band’s drummer and sometime lead vocalist. He sang on Night Ranger’s biggest hit “Sister Christian” off the 1983 album Midnight Madness. Keagy and Night Ranger continue to tour and make music. The band continues to record and tour with the current lineup featuring Keagy along with Jack Blades, Brad Gillis, Keri Kelli, and Eric Levy.

On the night of Aug. 21, 2013, both Loverboy and Night Ranger came together to put on a rockin night of all the hits in the grandstands of the Dutchess County Fair in front an enthusiastic crowd of 80s rockers. The fairgrounds took great care of the radio station staff and crew as we got to hang in the hospitality tent after the show and got to meet the band following the performance. An overall great night of 80's rock n roll, that will always hold great memories for me.

10 years after the epic night of 80's rock with Loverboy and Night Ranger, the fair will be bringing in another great night of rock with Steve Augeri, former singer from Journey this Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7:30pm. Get tickets and info here.