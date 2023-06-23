10 Years Ago: A Trip to See Rush in Concert at Jones Beach

The Rock n Roll Limo ventured out of the Hudson Valley and to Jones Beach for a Rush concert.

It was June 23, 2013 as the rock n roll limo departed the Hudson Valley after picking up some radio listeners for a Rush concert . Myself along with Hudson Valley area rocker, musician Charlie Sabin got in the limo and picked listeners and guest who had won a tickets and a limo ride to see Rush on their Clockwork Angels Tour.

PDH Winner Dave Ludwig of Wappingers Fall holds up winning concert tickets at Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

WPDH Listener Dave Ludwig of Wappingers Falls, NY had scored the tickets and limo package from Special Occasion Limo Service during a Rock night event at Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie. Driver Todd McRitchie got everyone down to Jones Beach safely in plenty of time for a rockin show!

Rush formed out of Toronto, Canada in 1968. The band featured Geddy Lee along with guitarist Alex Lifeson and drummer Neil Peart. Rush sold over 42 million albums worldwide and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. They toured on the R40 Tour in celebration of the band’s 40th anniversary in 2015 (their final tour).

We had amazing seats for the concert, sitting 7 rows back in the orchestra section! The band put on an amazing show as always.

Check out the full setlist from Setlist.fm here which included all the classics and material off their latest album at the time, 2012's Clockwork Angels.

I was so close, that I actually caught a t-shirt from the band!

The rock n roll limo has traveled over the Hudson Valley and beyond, but this trip 10 years ago was definitely one of the more memorable experiences. Rock on!