10 of the Dumbest New York State Laws

This woman above is breaking the law in New York.

Yup, these ten stupid laws are still on the books in New York, so watch yourself before you head into an elevator, wear a tight shirt or decide to put an ice cream cone in your pocket.

It's illegal to throw a ball at someone's head "just for fun"

So if you're doing it professionally or in anger it's ok?

New Yorkers cannot walk around with an ice cream cone in their pocket on Sundays

Is that an ice cream cone in your pocket or are you just happy to receive a misdemeanor?

Jumping off of a building is punishable by death

This one seems pretty easy to enforce.

Adultery is still listed as a crime in New York

This is true, and it's punishable by up to 90 days in jail or a $500 fine.

It's illegal to talk to strangers in an elevator

The law also says you need to stand facing the door with your hands folded.

More than one person may not congregate in public while wearing a mask

There goes Halloween.

Slippers may not be worn after 10pm

But apparently you can wear them while shopping at Wal-Mart at 10am.

Flirting will cost you a $25 fine

Great pickup line: "Do you have $25 dollars? Because I'm flirting with you right now."

It's illegal to put your thumb on your nose and wiggle your fingers at people

Adding a raspberry may get you life in prison.

Women may not stand in public while wearing body-hugging clothing

But, and this is true, it's not illegal for a woman to be topless in New York State.

You can read more of these incredibly stupid New York State laws at DumbLaws.com

