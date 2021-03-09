1-Year-Old Killed in Horrific Crash in Hudson Valley

The family who lost their 1-year-old in last week's horrific crash could use some help.

Last Monday, New York State Police and the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department investigated a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 9 in the area of New Hackensack Road, near Wendy's, Dairy Queen, Rite Aid and Dunkin'.

An initial investigation revealed a 2017 Honda CRV, operated by 48-year-old Loraine Baker of Poughkeepsie, rear-ended a southbound 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer heading southbound on State Route 9, police say. Baker was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

The operator of the TrailBlazer, 37-year-old Rene Luis Ramirez of Poughkeepsie, and her passengers, Nelvis Luis Cruz, 23, 4-year-old Esteban Luis and 1-year-old Emilio Luis Ramirez were all transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Emilio Luis Ramirez succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to New York State Police. The boy's parents suffered what's described by a family member as "terrible injuries."

Lucila Valeriano started a GoFundMe for the child's family so the 1-year-old can be buried in Mexico, according to the GoFundMe.

"It is a tragedy what both are going through as parents, they were hospitalized because they suffered terrible injuries," Valeriano wrote in the GoFundMe. "And we want to support them by raising funds for medical, and repatriate their little son to Mexico since that is their will. There are no words to alleviate so much suffering but we can help my cousin to support them."

As of this writing, over $18,400 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

