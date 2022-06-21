1 Arrested After Fatal Shooting At Poughkeepsie, NY Grocery

One person has been arrested following a shooting at a Hudson Valley grocery that killed one Dutchess County man and left two others wounded. Police are still asking for more help.

One person was killed and two others wounded following a shooting at a Poughkeepsie grocery.

Man Fatally Shot Outside Poughkeepsie, New York Grocery

Responding officers found a 27-year-old man from the City of Poughkeepsie who was shot multiple times, police say. He was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital where he died of his wounds.

On Monday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department released his name, Atiba Proverbs, 27, of the City of Poughkeepsie.

Man Charged With Murder Following Shooting At Dutchess County, New York Grocery

Also on Monday, police confirmed their investigation led them to charge one person with murder.

Carlton Belton, 31, of the City of Poughkeepsie was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with murder in the second degree. Belton was arraigned and remanded into the custody of the Dutchess County Jail.

Two Others Shot at Poughkeepsie, New York Grocery

Police say two others were shot at 386 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. Casa Blanca Grocery is located at 386 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, according to Google. Both are expected to live.

One of the two people shot is the alleged murder suspect, 31-year-old Carlton Belton. Belton arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police say. He underwent surgery and is expected to live, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

A short time later, a third victim, a 40-year-old man from the City of Poughkeepsie, was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He is also expected to live, police say.

City of Poughkeepsie Police Seek Witnesses

Police say there were many witnesses at the scene, but none would speak with police.

"There were multiple witnesses at the scene, none of whom were inclined to give a statement as to what they had witnessed. Anyone who is inclined to assist us with our investigation should call 845-451-7577," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

