Former Kingston Antique Shop is Now a Cool Cafe & General Store

Before covid, a trip to Kingston always included a trip to one of my favorite antique stores, the Skillypot. Over the years, I’ve bought several treasures from Skillypot. When I started going out again after the pandemic, I noticed that the Skillypot Antique store was closed. Not just closed for a while, but closed for good.

How disappointing. Not only won’t I be able to visit one of my favorite antique stores, but another empty building was just sitting there, and that’s never good for an otherwise busy area. Well, I was happy to find out that the Skillypot building is no longer an empty building. As I was scrolling through my Facebook newsfeed recently, I noticed a picture of the old Skillypot, so I had to click on it.

What Happened to the Skillypot?

It’s now a very cool cafe and general store called Rosie General. So, I decided to check out their website. Rosie General has baked goods like breads, cookies, cakes, and pies. They also sell fudge. Yum! You can grab a bite to eat at Rosie. They’ve got some amazing dishes to try. Rosie General describes itself as a “Bakery, Butchery, Pickles, and Pie”. Definitely worth a trip to Kingston.

If you’re in Kingston or headed that way, you can check out Rosie General at 39 Broadway. It’s not full of antiques anymore, but it is full of local products and great food and bakery goods. And that’s even better. If you want to find out more about Rosie General and their menu, visit their website.

