New York Deli Owner Killed in Freak Father’s Day Accident in HV

A Hudson Valley deli owner was killed in a freak accident on Father's Day. His son is in critical condition after a tree fell on their car on the Palisades.

On Father's Day and Juneteenth, Sunday, June 19, New York State Police responded to a reported serious personal injury motor vehicle crash that occurred on the Palisades Interstate Parkway at mile marker 29.8 in the town of Stony Point.

1 Killed on Palisades Parkway on Fathers' Day in Rockland County, New York

A tree fell on top of a truck that was traveling on the Palisades Parkway Sunday afternoon. The fatal freak accident happened in the northbound lanes just before Exit 16 in Stony Point, Rockland County, New York.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling north on the Palisades Parkway when a large tree fell from the east shoulder and struck the pickup truck, police say. The large tree fell and sliced through a red pick-up truck with three people inside, Mark Lieb from Rockland Video told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

New York State Police confirmed on the scene a front-seat passenger, a man, was killed by the tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

New York Deli Owner Killed in Freak Father's Day Accident on Palisades Parkway

On Monday, police confirmed that 48-year-old Anthony Apostolico, 48, of Chester, New York, died at the scene. Anthony was the owner of the Italian Food Center in North Rockland.

"The North Rockland Community lost a friend!! Yesterday the Apostolico family suffered a tragic loss of a husband, father, son, son in law, uncle and a humble and sincere man. The members of Haverstraw Ambulance express our condolences to them on the loss of Anthony," the Haverstraw Ambulance Corps, Inc. stated. " The Italian Food Center lost an engaging, generous and hardworking business owner."

The Italian Food Center in West Haverstraw recently took first place in a Best Sandwich Contest, CBS reports.

"Our community lost a great man yesterday. Anthony was more than just the owner of the Italian Food Center. He was involved heavily in our community," the owner of Rock's Kitchen stated. "I loved the fact that he didn't see me as competition but saw me as a small business that could use advice. There aren't many people in the world that are selfless but Anthony was 100% that."

Apostolico Had Ties To Brooklyn, Monroe, Chester, West Haverstraw, New York

Apostolico was born in Brooklyn, New York, and attended Canarsie High School. New York State Police report he's from Chester while his Facebook says he's from Monroe, New York.

West Haverstraw, New York Deli Owner's Son Critically Injured

Apostolico's 20-year-old son, Vincent A. Apostolico of Chester, New York was seriously injured. Vincent was driving at the time of the accident. He was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center and is listed in critical condition, police say.

Another passenger, Elizabeth M. Apostolico, 17, also of Chester, New York, was taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of leg injuries. Elizabeth is Anthony's daughter.

The cause of this freak fatal accident is still under investigation, but the Hudson Valley experienced gusty winds for most of Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The northbound Palisades Parkway was shut down between exit 15 (Route 210/Gate Hill Road) and Exit 16 (Lake Welch Drive) for about four hours on Sunday.

