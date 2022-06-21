New York Truck Driver Killed In Accident That Destroys Poughkeepsie Bar

One person is dead in an accident that destroyed a popular Poughkeepsie restaurant.

Fatal Accident Closes Salt Point Turnpike in Dutchess County, New York

On Monday just after 12 p.m., the Town of Hyde Park Police Department took to Facebook to announce parts of Salt Point Turnpike were closed due to a serious accident.

"Attention Salt Point Turnpike is closed at this time between Cream St and Edgewood Dr. For a serious auto accident. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route," the Town of Hyde Park Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Junior's Lounge in Poughkeepsie, NY Totaled by Tractor-Trailer

A tractor-trailer drove into Junior’s Lounge in Poughkeepsie on Salt Point Turnpike on Monday around noon.

Junior's Lounge is a longtime Poughkeepsie sports bar and restaurant. The bar is popular in Dutchess County for its food, live music and karaoke nights.

"Sports bar with great food!," Junior's Lounge states on Facebook.

Unforutanlty, a representative of Junior's Lounge told us the accident has totaled the popular bar. What is left of the building will be torn down, officials say.

Countless people took to Facebook to offer kind words and heartfelt condolences about the beloved Poughkeepsie, New York business. A Junior's Lounge representative told us they appreciate all the kind words, but sadly nothing can be done to save the building.

New York Truck Driver Killed In Accident That Destroys Poughkeepsie, New York Bar

The unnamed tractor-trailer driver was killed in the accident, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro confirmed.

"Our hearts are heavy following the fatal accident this morning at 504 Salt Point Turnpike as a tractor-trailer crashed into a building, causing partial collapse. Our prayers are with the family and loved ones of the driver who perished in the accident," Molinaro stated. "We are again reminded of the importance of the ‘helpers’ throughout our community – those who make it their life’s work to run towards danger and assist those in need, and we are grateful to them.”

Two people were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash. Both escaped with minor injuries, NBC reports.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. A longtime Dutchess County resident told NBC there are many blind spots along Salt Point Road, near the accident.

"There are many blind spots and people speed on this road," Traci Micucci told NBC 4 New York. "Everyone knows Junior’s bar, a lot of people go there. It’s a great place. It’s just very unfortunate."

