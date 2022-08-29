ZZ Top to Rock Palace Albany this Fall

ZZ Top will play the Palace Albany in October.

ZZ Top are one of those bands that you gotta see live. The rock and roll hall famers are still forging on, recording new music and touring extensively, even after the sad loss of bassist Dusty Hill.

A Little About ZZ Top

That Little Ol' Band from Texas (Houston to be exact), ZZ Top are a legendary classic rock band that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame back in 2004. For over 50 years, the band was made up of singer/guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard, and singer and bassist Dusty Hill, until his passing in 2021. Longtime guitar tech for the band, Elwood Francis, now fills the spot of Dusty Hill. ZZ Top have released 15 studio albums and have sold an estimated 50 million albums worldwide. Songs like "La Grange" and "Tush" are classic rock staples along with many songs off their 20 million-selling 1983 album Eliminator, like "Gimme All Your Lovin'", "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Legs". ZZ Top were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

ZZ Top's Raw Whiskey Tour

ZZ Top released the EP Raw last month. The music is the soundtrack to the band's Grammy-nominated 2019 Netflix documentary, ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas. The band has been touring the country for much of this year, with more dates comin in September including New York area dates at The Palace in Albany, NY on Oct. 14 and The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY Oct. 18.

How To Get Tickets for ZZ Top in Albany, NY

Tickets for ZZ Top Friday, Oct. 14 at 8pm are on sale now through the Palace Theatre Albany box office and ticketmaster. Get more info at The Palace website here. Also listen to 101.5 WPDH afternoons all this week to score free tickets with the Mystery Riff at 4:20pm.