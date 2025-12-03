If you run a youth sports league, there is new money on the table to help kids play for free next year.

More than eighty-five thousand dollars has already been handed out, and there is still additional funding waiting for qualified programs.

Four Local Teams Receive Awards So Far

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino announced that $85,295 has been awarded to four nonprofit organizations through New York State’s Youth Team Sports grant program. The goal is to make sure children under the age of 18 can participate in team sports without having to pay.

Dover Little League in Dover Plains received $25,000 to support its free baseball and softball programs. The league plans to use the funds to keep competitive play accessible for all families.

The Northern Dutchess Aquatic Club in Red Hook was awarded $16,805. That money will allow the club to offer a free eight-week training program at Bard College for swimmers ages six through 13, along with no-cost dryland training for older teens.

NY FLIGHT 845 in the City of Poughkeepsie received $18,490 for its year-round, free after-school basketball program at the Family Partnership Center. The group also runs the Kingdom Classic Tournament for younger players.

Another $25,000 has been secured for a free six-week youth basketball league planned for this summer at Greenvale Park in Poughkeepsie, open to Dutchess County children ages 17 to 15.

More Funding Still Available

Groups that didn’t make this round still have a shot. Additional money remains available for the 2026 program year, which runs from January through September. To qualify, organizations must be nonprofits or community groups operating in Dutchess County, meet the county’s insurance requirements and, most importantly, offer free team-based athletic programs for youth.

The state defines a team sport as any organized activity with at least two players competing against another group of two or more. All services covered by the funding must be offered at no cost to participants.

Applications are due by 1pm on December 23 and must be submitted through the county’s online grant portal. More details and program requirements can be found on the Dutchess County Division of Youth Services website.

