You Pick the Playlist on WPDH

We're turning over control of the radio station to the Hudson Valley. During the workday (or work from home day), we're giving you a chance to go deep into our vault and pick the PDH playlist. If you have to stay home, you should be able to listen to whatever song you want.

Pick your favorite song or maybe a deep track you haven't heard from awhile — it’s up to you. If we have it in our library, we’ll play it.

Send us a request through the WPDH app or through the form below.