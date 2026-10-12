State Police Reportedly Clocked a Driver Going 104 MPH on the Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess County.

A driver was caught traveling 104 miles per hour on the Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess County as New York State Police ramp up traffic enforcement over the Columbus Day holiday weekend.

According to a post shared by New York State Police on Instagram, the driver was cited at approximately 1:01 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2026, for traveling 104 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. That is 49 miles per hour over the speed limit!

The citation lists the location as the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of Stanford, Dutchess County.

State Police are reminding motorists that increased speed and impaired driving enforcement is underway throughout the holiday weekend, October 9 through October 12. Drivers can expect additional patrols targeting speeding, impaired driving and other dangerous behaviors.

The crackdown comes as law enforcement continues to address unsafe driving across New York. During the 2024 Columbus Day weekend enforcement campaign, State Police issued 11,571 traffic tickets statewide, including 4,926 for speeding, and arrested 138 people for driving while intoxicated.

Troopers are urging drivers to obey posted speed limits, avoid distractions and never drive impaired.

Travelers heading out to enjoy the fall foliage this weekend should remember that getting there safely matters more than getting there a few minutes sooner.