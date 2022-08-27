Yankee Fan Caught Sucking Beer Through Hotdog & People Are Livid

I have seen a lot of weird things happen here in New York but I think a guy sucking a beer from a hot dog might top the list.

Is this person eating his beer or drinking his hot dog? The internet is going crazy over this video from a recent Yankee game.

Another viral video is coming to us from The Bronx where a man was recorded inserting a plastic straw through a hot dog frank and then drinking a beer from it. This happened at a recent Yankee game. Apparently, it is called a glizzy straw and the new beer drinking method has taken the internet by storm.

People are blasting this guy online. Some are jokingly calling for him to be jailed.

This post comes just days after another weird incident was caught on video in The Bronx. A man was seen getting a haircut while hanging out in the bleachers during the 8th inning.

