Yams or Sweet Potatoes, Do You Know the Difference?

As we approach the holiday that involves more eating than any other it's time to put a big debate to bed...LOL!

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it and if you have the responsibility of preparing the holiday meal for your family you are probably a little "food stressed" as you read this. You've probably gone through your food lists a million times to make sure you have everything you'll need for the perfect day of overeating.

Most Thanksgiving tables will have all the side dishes we all love, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, biscuits to name a few but when it comes time to introduce the other potato option to your family, what do you call them?

bhofack2

Sweet Potatoes or Yams?

Back when I would go to Thanksgiving at my grandma's house on Long Island she would always make a big tray of yams every year. She would slice them up, put them in a casserole dish, cover them in marshmallows and bake for a while. Grandma's "candied yams" were one of my favorites but after mentioning that on the show today a ton of people texted us that they do the same but call them sweet potatoes. At your Thanksgiving are you eating Yams or Sweet Potatoes?

What's the Difference?

Doing a little research to see if there's any difference we came across this according to Food & Wine, "In the United States, the terms "yam" and "sweet potato" are used interchangeably, but they are completely different vegetables." So there is a difference! I guess yams have a rough, brown exterior and sweet potatoes have reddish skin, a creamier interior, and most times a darker interior. Yams taste more like a regular potato and sweet potatoes are sweeter and mushier.

Feel free to take all of this newly found knowledge to your Thanksgiving dinner this year...LOL! Happy Thanksgiving!

