Exclusive Chance to Own Your Own Diner in Sullivan County

Is there anything more iconic than a New York diner? Maybe a New York pizzeria. Well, how about both? A combination diner/pizzeria is currently for sale in Sullivan County, NY and it's just received a price reduction. Are you ready to own the New Yorkiest establishment near the Hudson Valley?

Diner/Pizzeria Combination

Before we take a closer look at this gem in Sullivan County, there's a confession I need to make: whoever snatches this place up will be living my fantasy. I've wanted to run a diner ever since I was a teenager, and pizza has been my favorite food since I had the teeth to eat it. Both together is almost too much to handle.

Malek Properties Malek Properties loading...

The Wurtsboro Diner for Sale in Sullivan County, NY

The listing from Malek Properties describes the Wurtsboro Diner, which had been on the market for nearly six months, as a "turn-key opportunity that could be your cash cow". The aerial view (below) shows just how picturesque this diner's location really is.

Malek Properties Malek Properties loading...

Location, Location, Location

The diner, located in Wurtsboro, NY is just a few miles from the intersection of Route 209 and NY-17 in Sullivan County. As towns further and further from the I-87 pipeline have been expanding, Wurtsboro may soon become the next Kerhonkson (sorry, Ker-Hamptons).

Photo Tour of the Wurtsboro Diner

If you do decide to pull the trigger, rest assured that you are buying more than just the building. The massive pizza ovens, industrial dishwasher, meat slicers and more are all included in the sale, and the price has recently been reduced to $749,900. Check out an entire photo tour of the diner below.

