WTF: New York Times Thinks This State Has Better Bagels Than New York

One of the most blasphemous articles is slandering New York State.

If there's one thing New York does right, it's food. I know New York gets a lot wrong, but our food simply cannot be beaten. Pizza, wings, and of course, bagels. But SOMEONE seems to think that our food can be beaten. S On Monday, March 8, The New York Times had the audacity to claim that California has better bagels than New York.

The author of the story claims that Emily Winston's bagels aren't just good for California, they're "some of the finest New York-style bagels". According to The New York Times, these bagels aren't as dense and chewy. They also have a different exterior that is light, crackly, and has a crunch.

First off, I don't care who makes these bagels, they're not as good as New York. They could be made by a Michelin Star chef, a James Beard Award winner, or a culinary god, but if they're not from New York, I don't care. New York bagels are the best. There's no doubt about it. And the only place to come remotely close to New York Bagels is New Jersey. I'll tip my hat to them, there are good bagels in New Jersey.

The fact that The New York Times, you know a newspaper from New York would diss it's own turf like that is appalling. HOW COULD YOU?! It's like that clip from America's Next Top Model where Tyra Banks flips out on a contestant and yells "We were rooting for you, we were all rooting for you!" That's how I feel about The New York Times right now.

Where is the best place to get a bagel in the Hudson Valley or New York? I'm a sucker for an everything bagel with butter. Let us know your favorite spot on our Facebook or through the app.

