In a recent episode of Don Muraco's Magnificent Podcast, wrestling legend Don Muraco reminisced about the good ol' days of wrestling in the 1980s at Poughkeepsie's Mid Hudson Civic Center.

"The Magnificent" Don Muraco was best known for his time in the WWF (now WWE) from 1981 to 1988, where held the WWF Intercontinental Championship on 2 occasions was crowned the inaugural winner of the King of the Ring tournament in 1985. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014.

Don Muraco's Commanding Presence

Don Muraco was one of the most recognizable superstars during the 1980s wrestling scene. The dude was jacked, and when accompanied by his manager Mr. Fuji, you knew craziness was about to ensue. Muraco had famous feuds with the likes of Jimmy Snuka, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, and even Hulk Hogan. One of the most shocking events I watched as a young kid on tv was when Muraco and Mr. Fuji brutally attacked Ricky Steamboat and hung him by his belt over the top wrestling ring rope. The incident took place at the Mid Hudson Civic Center (now known as the MJN Convention Center). Don Muraco Vs Ricky Steamboat was one of the Top 5 Most Memorable Wrestling Matches in Poughkeepsie.

In the clip from Don Muraco's Magnificent Podcast below, Muraco remembers the days of wrestling at the Mid Hudson Civic Center and the filming of the infamous "Land of 1,000 Dances" video.

WWF superstars recorded the iconic video for the song "Land of 1,000 Dances" at the civic center. The song would appear on the WWF's The Wrestling Album release. The music video features many wrestling stars and Meat Loaf on drums!