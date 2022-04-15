WPDH Interview With Mark Farner (Grand Funk Railroad)

WPDH had the chance to speak with Mark Farner (former singer/guitarist of Grand Funk Railroad) ahead of his show in Sugar Loaf, NY April 23.

Mark Farner talks about his current band, Grand Funk Railroad selling out Shea Stadium faster than the Beatles, new music coming with Mark Slaughter, and more. Check out the full interview with WPDH's Tigman in the audio file below.

Grand Funk Railroad achieved peak popularity during the 1970s. They were well-regarded by audiences for their crowd-pleasing arena rock style. They toured extensively and played to packed arenas worldwide. The band is notable for the acclaim of being at one time "bigger than the Beatles", with having the distinction of playing one of its biggest shows ever at New York's Shea Stadium in the summer of 1971. Grand Funk sold out two shows in a mere 72 hours, breaking the Beatles record at the venue and still holding the record today. With songs like "We're an American Band" and "I'm Your Captain (Closer to Home)", Grand Funk Railroad were megastars throughout the '70s.

Mark Farner sold over 30 million records worldwide with Grand Funk Railroad, including 16 gold and platinum albums. He's touring now with his American Band, honoring a career of over 50 years. Tickets for Mark Farner's American Band Presented by OME Events on Saturday, April 23 at 8 pm at Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center go on sale this Friday, Jan. 7 at 10 am through Ticketmaster.com. You can get more info here. This will be a great night of classic rock at the beautiful Sugar Loaf PAC.

