WPDH 2022 Spring Fling Concert Featuring Ace Frehley

The Inaugural 2022 WPDH Spring Fling Concert with Ace Frehley and special guests Tokyo Motor Fist (featuring members of Danger Danger and Trixter) will take place at The Chance on Saturday night March 5, 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

Hot off the heels of the SOLD OUT WPDH Winter Blast Concert with Dokken back in December, the WPDH Spring Fling will be another great show that will sell out!

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley is a Rock n Roll Hall of Famer. The ‘Spaceman’ played with Kiss from the band’s inception in 1973 until 1982. He started a solo career after leaving Kiss and eventually returned to the band for their highly successful reunion in 1996. Ace continues to record and tour with his solo band. His last release was the covers album entitled Origins, Vol. 2 back in 2020 which featured guest appearances by Lita Ford, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, John 5, and former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick among others. The album features covers from bands like the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Humble Pie, Jimi Hendrix, the Kinks, and Deep Purple among others. Ace Frehley's 2022 tour will feature Ace and his band performing solo and Kiss classics from his 50-year Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career. For more on Ace and his current band, check out the official Ace Frehley website here.



Tickets for Ace Frehley with special guests Tokyo Motor Fist are on sale now and available through the Chance box office at 845-471-1966 and Thechancetheater.com

