Miss going to Pizza Hut in the Hudson Valley? Could one long-awaited and simple addition to their restaurants help the chain flourish again across the area? Pizza Hut is finally updating their locations to include a drive-thru window, much like almost every other fast food chain you see. Delish says there are already drive-thrus at 1,500 of their locations. but the franchise says they are planning more in the near future. Are their Hudson Valley locations on the list?

It's called the Hut Lane, and it's simple. Delish says you have to place order ahead by phone, online, or with their app. You choose the Hut Lane option when you order. Then, you show up and just go to the drive-thru lane and pick up your order. Very easy. Now, you can enjoy your pizza without having to worry about dining inside the restaurant, if you are still not comfortable doing so. Their curbside pick-up option is still also available at many locations.

Through the years, the once popular franchise has sadly seen their presence dwindle across the Hudson Valley. Locations in Poughkeepsie and Kingston have closed their doors over the past two years. Other spots, like the the old Route 9 location and the one in Hyde Park are long gone. According to their website, they still have Hudson Valley restaurants in Newburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, Mohegan Lake, Monticello, and Catskill. Perhaps the new upgrade could bring some business back to many of their locations?

During the early height of the pandemic, Pizza Hut gave out half a million free pizzas to 2020 graduates, who had seen their graduation plans completely altered by COVID-19.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America