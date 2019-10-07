Woman Strikes Poughkeepsie Officer in Head With Brick, Police Say

The officer was treated and released from the hospital.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department reports the arrest of Rashina McKinnon following a larceny complaint from R and K Grocery located at 737 Main Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie.

On October 4, at approximately 1:52 pm, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police were dispatched to R and K Grocery for the report of a female subject hitting customers and refusing to leave the store.

Upon officer’s arrival, McKinnon stole merchandise from the business and fled the store on foot. Officers attempted to take McKinnon into custody in the parking lot of McDonald’s located at 733 Main Street. McKinnon fought with officers and did strike one officer in the head with a construction brick causing injury to the officer.

Following a brief struggle, McKinnon was placed into custody and transported back to the police department for arrest processing. During the arrest process, McKinnon provided false information regarding her identity to officers and on official police documents.

The injured officer was transported to a local hospital for his injuries where he was treated and released. McKinnon was charged with assault in the second-degree, forgery second-degree, resisting arrest, petit larceny.

McKinnon was arraigned before Judge Paul Sullivan and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

