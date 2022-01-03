New York Woman Arrested for Illegally Giving Teen COVID Vaccine

Are you a doctor? No, but I stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night. Okay, not really. However, what is true is that police are saying a 54-year-old woman was arrested after she administered a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager at her home. Police say she was arrested after the incident that happened Friday. The teenager she gave the shot to did not have permission from his parents, according to NBC. What happened?

It all started after police say the woman's son had a friend over who had not been vaccinated because his own mother allegedly didn't want him getting the shot. Police say the Sea Cliff woman had an approved vial of COVID vaccine at her home, though there is no word exactly how she got it. The 17-year-old friend of her son's allegedly asked her for the shot. When he went home and told his mother about what happened, she called the police.

NBC says the woman who was arrested is a teacher in New Hyde Park. School officials have not said a lot, though they did indicate she has been since reassigned.

The individual in question is a district employee who has been removed from the classroom and reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.

Doctors are urging those who are not authorized, licensed professionals to not administer vaccines. They also add that not only is it illegal, but it's just not very smart. The woman who gave the jab is expected back in court later this month, according to authorities.

