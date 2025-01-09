Police were called to a tragic scene early Tuesday morning on Route 9W. Officials say they were called to a report of a person who appeared to have been sleeping in their vehicle in a parking lot. However, when police arrived they found a woman who was laying unconscious.

Person Found Dead In Parking Lot At New York State Wendy's Location

CBS reports that law enforcement arrived to a Wendy's restaurant in Glenmont early Tuesday, around 5:57 AM. The Bethlehem Police Department says that they initially responded to a call over a person found sleeping in their vehicle. When police said they arrived to the location, they discovered a woman in the vehicle who was unresponsive.

The woman was removed from the vehicle, as emergency crews administered CPR. Unfortunately, the person was declared deceased at the scene, according to CBS.

CBS Albany reports that the woman has been identified as 59-year-old Tina L. Macky of Delmar, New York. WNYT reports that offcials said that her death was due an undisclosed medical event, and is not considered suspicious.

Crash Spills Three Thousand Gallons of Sewage Over Road in New York State

A spokesperson for the Syracuse Police Department says that pickup crashed into the back of a sewage truck early Tuesday afternoon. The crash caused the second truck to spill over 3,000 gallons of waste on to the street, according to The Post Standard.

The man who was driving the pickup told dispatchers he was suicidal, and had allegedly run a stop sign before the crash. The Post Standard reports that the pickup driver then tried to run from police, though was apprehended and taken to the hospital.

The road was reopened around two hours later. The smell of sewage was reported to still be lingering around the vicinity, though.

There was no word from authorities if the driver of the sewage truck sustained any injuries.