Wanted: The Hudson Valley’s Best Wisdom Teeth Removal Advice

Let me preface this by admitting that I am indeed acting like a big baby.

I found out a few weeks ago that I may need to have one (or more) of my wisdom teeth removed. Now, for thirty something years I have graced this earth with a mouth full of teeth, wisdom included (maybe that's why I'm so smart), and never has a dentist made any mention about them having to come out...until now.

It was confirmed this past Wednesday that I will need both the top and bottom right wisdom teeth removed, and believe it or not, they have it scheduled for next week, Wednesday to be exact, and I'm freaking out. I've heard the horror stories about people's recovery, I've seen the viral videos on social media of the insane things people say after the surgery, and while some of you may be thinking how entertaining this has the potential to be, I just need someone to assure me it's going to be ok. Remember last year's adventure with my ankle...

My dental office went over some of the details of the game plan for next week's adventure, and I ended up opting for conscious sedation....has anyone ever gone down this road for wisdom teeth removal? If so, what advice do you have for me?

When it comes to post-op must-haves, must-do-things, tips and tricks, lay it on me, what should I know? What should I pick up from the grocery store? I'm hearing soup, mashed potatoes, pastina and ice cream will be my best friends for a few days, any other suggestions?

What worked best for you in the days after having your teeth ripped out of your face? I want to know it all, unless it will make me cry, then maybe I don't want to know that part.

Sadly, I'll have to take a few days off from my usual job as your midday entertainment here at the radio station, because I don't imagine talking as something I'm going to be doing a lot of. Though it might be fun to have me go live while I'm still under the heavy meds, right? I guess we'll just have to wait and see what kind of embarrassing video and audio footage surfaces as I try to regain consciousness - maybe I'll go viral and make it big, or maybe I'll make a fool out of myself more than I do on a regular basis on the radio? Only time will tell.

