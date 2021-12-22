Winter Weather Delays Many Hudson Valley Schools Wednesday

Ice and freezing rain are postponing schools throughout the Hudson Valley this morning.

While we're not seeing significant snow in the Hudson Valley just yet, winter weather is causing issues on the roads and causing schools to delay. Busses are currently grounded due to slick driving conditions. Early morning accidents in Orange, Ulster and Dutchess Counties are being blamed on ice and freezing rain.

An early morning accident on I-84 near Port Jervis was causing headaches for early commuters and more fender benders have been reported on slick side roads throughout the region. As a result, we're seeing two-hour delays for schools in Kingston, New Paltz, Pine Bush, Saugerties, Wallkill, Hyde Park, Marlboro and many other districts.

This is the first major school delay of the season, but surely won't be the last. To keep yourself informed of your school delays and closings, be sure to download our free app. You'll get up-to-the-second weather alerts and school delay information right on your phone.

With just a few days left until winter break, it looks like today may be the last hiccup before the holidays. However, there is the possibility of some significant snow that could be dropping just in time for the New Year. While it's a little too early to know for certain, it's looking more and more like a snow event for much of the Hudson Valley. We'll be tracking that storm as it gets closer, so be sure to keep our app handy and turn alerts on for the latest.

