Residents of the Hudson Valley will likely be waking up to slick road conditions, and may want to leave some extra time if leaving the house for an early morning commute on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the Hudson Valley through 7am Tuesday December 28th.

Within the Mid-Hudson Valley, the following areas are currently under the Winter Weather Advisory:

Western Columbia County

Eastern Columbia County

Western Ulster County

Eastern Ulster County

Western Dutchess County

Eastern Dutchess County

Within those areas the following cities are included in the advisory: Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, Jefferson Heights, Hudson, New Lebanon, Ellenville, Woodstock, Kingston, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, Beacon, Arlington, Pawling, Wingdale, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Standfordville, Pine Plains and Amenia.

Precipitation, beginning as snow and sleet on Monday night will then change over to freezing rain or freezing drizzle, mainly after midnight.

In total, the Hudson Valley will see mixed precipitation and snow accumulations of up to one inch, along with ice accumulations of a light glaze.

With the snow and ice, the Hudson Valley can expect slippery road conditions and walking surfaces, slowing down the morning commute.

Commuters are advised to show down and use caution while traveling.

Though schools are on winter recess, this will not be the last of the winter weather to impact our area

