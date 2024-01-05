Winter Storm Watch, Travel Advisories Posted for Hudson Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a series of alerts for New York's Hudson Valley area ahead of the first big snow of the season.

We've been tracking a storm that could dump up to a foot of snow in some areas of the Hudson Valley. The storm is expected to produce heavy, wet snow that could accumulate up to one inch per hour.

Winter Storm Watch Triggered For Hudson Valley Counties

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from Saturday afternoon until Sunday evening in Sullivan, Ulster, Greene, Dutchess, Columbia, Putnam, Orange, Rockland and Westchester Counties. The watch is advising residents to prepare for heavy, wet snow that could quickly accumulate.

In Dutchess, Ulster, Greene and Columbia counties there could be wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. The National Weather Service warns of decreased visibility.

Travel Advisory For the Entire Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is being warned to stay off of roads if possible from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening. Aside from reduced visibility, the heavy wet snow is expected to accumulate quickly, which may pose a challenge for plows.

Luckily, this first major snowfall of the season is occurring over the weekend when schools are already closed and many people are already off of work.

Road Construction Canceled on New York State Thruway

The New York State Thruway Authority as canceled all construction planned for this weekend between Newburgh and New Paltz. The cancelation is due to the winter precipitation that's expected to accompany this weekend's snowstorm.

Delays, Cancelations and Traffic Issues Expected

Even with all of the warnings, we're expecting to still see accidents and other issues connected with the quickly accumulating snow this weekend. To stay in the know of any traffic problems, snow closings and delays be sure to download our station app and turn weather alerts on. We'll keep you posted all weekend long on everything you need to know associated with the storm.

