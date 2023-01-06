The Hudson Valley saw very mild temperatures this week for early January, with highs in some areas hitting 60 F. Some towns even saw record high temperatures.

So far, 2023 has gotten off to a warm start. And while there's been pretty steady precipitation across most of the area this week, it has fallen in the form of rain. But as we enter another winter in the Hudson Valley, one has to wonder where all the snow is at?

One reason for the warmer than usual weather is a persistent La Niña, which can bring hotter falls and warmer winters to the Northeast. A La Niña is a phenomenon that produces cooler than average water temperatures in tropical Pacific Ocean. it is not to be confused with El Niño, which is where warmer water temperatures occur in that part of the world.

Some parts of the state, such as Buffalo, have certainly seen an entire season's worth of snow already. But according to the National Weather Service in Albany, 2022 was one of the warmest years on record for Poughkeepsie and other surrounding areas.

Weekend Forecast

As we look ahead to our forecast, meteorologists say temperatures should return to closer to normal for this time of year. According to The Weather Channel, the following weekend should see cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. TWC says there is a chance for some scattered morning snow shower Monday, but aside form that it should remain mostly dry.

But aside from that, nothing too huge.

Where's the Snow?

But as we look ahead to the following weekend, TWC says there is a chance for snow. TWC says the chance for snow arrives Friday, January 13 and could last through the weekend. TWC sets a preliminary snowfall total of around 1 inch Friday, and 1 to 3 inches Friday night.

John-Borda John-Borda loading...

TWC says the chance for snow will continue through next weekend, but snowfall totals should remain below an inch each day. It is still a week away, so snowfall totals could go up or down between now and then. We could end up seeing nothing at all.

The Weather Channel had posted around a week ago, that temperatures should be quite above average for the Northeast for the month of January.