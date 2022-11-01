Could the Hudson Valley See Record High Temperatures This Weekend?

The Hudson Valley woke up to foggy and dreary weather Tuesday morning, starting the first day of November with above average temps. Forecasters say the rain will eventually exit the area, however the above normal temperatures are expected to stick around for the remainder of the week. Could the Hudson Valley see near-record highs by this weekend, as temperatures are predicted to reach up into the 70s?

According to Extreme Weather Watch, the record high for November 5 in Poughkeepsie was 76 degrees. The record for November 6 was 77 degrees. Could the area experience highs that break the records by the weekend?

The average high temperatures for this time of year are generally in the mid to upper 50s.

One of the Hottest Summers on Record

The warmer than normal weather continues a trend that has persisted for most of the year. The National Weather Service says that Poughkeepsie experienced its 2nd driest summer on record (7.18 inches below normal), as well as its 5th warmest summer on record.

According to records, Poughkeepsie has had 34 days of 90-degree or above temperatures since May.

Weekend Weather Forecast

While it is still several days off, The Weather Channel is forecasting high temperatures in the low to mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. This could mark one of the warmest starts to November in recent years. Of course, this could vary by several degrees between now and then, so we'll have to wait and see.

One thing is for certain though, it will be quite a nice weekend across the Hudson Valley.

Highs will remain in the 70s through Monday, before an expected cool-off by the middle of next week, that will see highs in the 50s.

ShaunWilkinson ShaunWilkinson loading...

Will This Winter Be Severe?

The forecast have been confusing and contradicting so far. Read HERE, and HERE, or HERE.

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.