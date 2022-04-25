Winning Lotto Tickets Worth Over $1 Million Sold At Same Hudson Valley, New York Store

One person in the Hudson Valley just won $1 million playing the Mega Millions. More local residents are also recent winners as the luck continues for the Hudson Valley's "luckiest store."

No one claimed the Mega Millions jackpot during Saturday's drawing, but two "Second Prize" winners were sold. One in the state of Florida, the other in New York State.

$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New York State

Both tickets were worth $1 million. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 07-28-29-58-59 with a Mega Millions ball of 10. The winning ticket sold in New York was sold in Dutchess County.

$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Dutchess County

The winning ticket for the April 22 Mega Millions was sold at the Smokes 4 Less located on Main Street in Fishkill, according to the New York State Lottery. That's not all for the store that's been called the luckiest store in the Hudson Valley.

$500,000 winning Pick 10 ticket sold in Fishkill.

A ticket worth $500,000 was sold at the Fishkill Smokes 4 Less for the April 21 drawing for the PICK 10 lotto game, News 10 reports.

Turns out the Fishkill Smokes 4 Less sold four winning lottery tickets in the past four days, NewsSource reports. The others were $50,000 third-prize winning Powerball tickets.

Hudson Valley's 'Luckiest' Store Strikes Again

The Smokes 4 Less in Fishkill has produced nearly 10 lottery winners since Christmas 2021.

A $500,000 top-prize winning ticket was sold for the PICK 10 Drawing on March 2 at the Smokes 4 Less in Dutchess County.

On Christmas Day at Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill claimed a $50,000 winner in the Powerball drawing. The next week the same store sold another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket.

Another $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Fishkill store on February 12.

A Cash 4 Life ticket was sold at the Hudson Valley's luckiest store on March 27. The lucky winning gets $1,000 a day for life. The lucky beat the astronomical 1 in 21,846,048 odds in winning.

Smokes 4 Less also sold a $1 million Powerball ticket last May.

