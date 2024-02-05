Win Tickets To See Stick Men Perform At City Winery February 15th

The former King Crimson member's musical project, Stick Men will perform at City Winery Hudson Valley In Montgomery on February 15th. Keep reading to find out how YOU can win a pair of tickets to go!

Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto, the powerhouse bass and drums of the group King Crimson for a few decades, bring that tradition to all their playing. Levin plays the Chapman Stick, from which the band takes it’s name. Having bass and guitar strings, the Chapman Stick functions at times like two instruments. Markus Reuter plays his self-designed touch style guitar – again covering much more ground than a guitar or a bass. And Mastelotto’s drumming encompasses not just the acoustic kit, but a unique electronic setup too, allowing him to add loops, samples, percussion, and more. Members of STICK MEN have recorded on albums that sold over 200 million records worldwide and all 4 individual members have played collectively in many different projects in past 5 decades in over 90 countries worldwide.

Tickets are still on sale now