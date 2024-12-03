Win Tickets to See Hot Tuna at The Capitol Theatre

Calling all fans of classic rock, folk, and blues music! Hot Tuna are back on tour and will be finishing up the year with shows all around the northeast, including a show at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY this Saturday December 7th. We have a pair of tickets exclusively for this show, see below on how to win them!

attachment-ht loading...

Hot Tuna began as a side project for the two musicians, Jack Casady and Jorma Kaukonen, who were both members of the psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane. This side project turned into a career for the duo that resulted in more than two-dozen albums, thousands of concerts around the world, and continued popularity. Hot Tuna was an outlet to explore acoustic blues, folk, and improvisational music, which was a departure from the electric, experimental sounds of Jefferson Airplane.

Hot Tuna has evolved over time, incorporating a wide range of instruments like harmonica, fiddle, and keyboards into their sound, depending on the specific project. However, the core of the band, the true essence of Hot Tuna, has always been Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady. Despite their long-standing partnership Jorma and Jack have a long history of pursing independent musical endeavors, having collaborated with different musicians and exploring solo projects throughout their careers.

Jorma Kaukonen is known for being a skilled guitarist, his intricate fingerpicking style and unique tone were central to Hot Tuna’s sound. His background in blues, especially Delta blues, and his time studying under legendary guitarist Reverend Gary Davis, gave him a distinctive voice in the world of American folk and blues music. Jack Casady is the bassist of the duo, and his contribution to the band is equally important. He's known for his dynamic, fluid bass lines that were a hallmark of both Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna. His bass work is often cited as innovative, pushing the boundaries of what could be done on the instrument.

Hot Tuna’s early work was acoustic, reflecting the duo's love for traditional American blues and folk music. Their self-titled debut album, Hot Tuna (1970), featured a raw, stripped-down sound with extended improvisations and a focus on musicianship over commercial appeal. Songs like "Water Song" and "Hesitation Blues" became staples of their live performances. As the band progressed, they incorporated more electric instruments, expanding their sound and embracing elements of rock, blues, and even jazz.

Throughout both of their careers, Hot Tuna was a project the duo always came back to, with much delight and adoration from their fanbase. The band will continue their tour well into the 2025 Spring season with shows all over the country, and tickets for all of their scheduled shows are on sale now on Ticketmaster. Win a pair of tickets for their upcoming show this Saturday by entering our contest below! Our lucky winner will be contacted before the show: