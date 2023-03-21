Win Tickets & Signed CD to Micky Dolenz’s Monkees Celebration at Sugarloaf in April!

Micky Dolenz is an American actor, musician, and television personality who rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic pop-rock band The Monkees. The Monkees were formed in 1965 as a manufactured band for a television series of the same name, which aired from 1966 to 1968. Dolenz and his bandmates, Davy Jones, Peter Tork, and Michael Nesmith, became instant sensations with their catchy tunes, zany humor, and good looks. The Monkees celebrated by Micky Dolenz will be performing at the Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center on April 10th at 8pm and tickets are ON SALE NOW.

As the lead vocalist for The Monkees, Dolenz lent his distinctive voice to some of the band's biggest hits, including "Last Train to Clarksville," "I'm a Believer," and "Pleasant Valley Sunday." He also played the drums on many of the band's recordings, showcasing his versatility as a musician. The Monkees were known for their ability to blend various musical styles, from pop and rock to country and psychedelia, and their eclectic sound helped pave the way for later bands like the Beatles and the Beach Boys.

