Win $500 in ‘Tanksgiving’ Gas

Filling up your gas tank is just one of those things you have to do. No matter how high the price goes, you need fuel to get you and your family to the places you need to go. But what if you didn't have to worry about paying for gas?

That's the offer being made to Hudson Valley drivers this month. It's all a part of the annual "Tanks-Giving" food drive held by the Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH. All you need to do is donate a bag of non-perishable food to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley. Then open up the WPDH app and instantly enter to win a $500 gas card.

Between now and Monday, November 23 you can drop off your food donations at any Flory's location:

Route 9 and Schuyler Blvd in Fishkill

1997 Route 52 in East Fishkill

1593 Route 82 in Hopewell Junction

157 Bryant Pond Rd. in Mahopac

When you donate, be sure to scan the code at the drop-off location with your phone and instantly enter for a chance at the $500 gas card using the WPDH mobile app.

If you're wondering what type of food do donate, you can download a handy list of the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley's most requested items here.