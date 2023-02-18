Wienermobile’s Catalytic Converter Stolen

How does someone not notice a thief underneath a massive wiener?

Oh no! The catalytic converter from one of the most iconic vehicles ever was stolen recently. Is nothing sacred anymore? What vehicle will be the next victim? Is James Bond's Aston Martin next? Has anyone checked on Herbie the Love Bug? Is the Batmobile safe?

We've all heard about catalytic converters getting stolen locally. They're made out of valuable metals like platinum and even rhodium. They can bring in hundreds and possibly thousands of dollars at a local scrap yard. That makes these prime targets for thieves. Police officers in the Hudson Valley have issued several warnings about the string of thefts.

The internet is doing what they do best after hearing the news.