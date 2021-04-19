Why Can’t a Hudson Valley Dog or Cat Be Aldi’s New Treat Officer?

While I will make 'no bones' about how much shopping at Aldi is great (remember your quarters and your reusable bags) there could possibly be one more reason to think that they are the "cat's pajamas.'

They have recently begun a quest searching for a new "Chief Treat Pawficer." As I have a kitty cookie monster at my house who thinks that treats were only made for her and for a human to give them to her at any moment, I ask this, "Why is there not already a Chief Treat Officer of the Hudson Valley?" Our area is super pet-friendly. Let's bark about this.

Calling All Paws! 🐾 Does your cat or dog have what it takes to climb the corporate ladder and be promoted to Chief Treat... Posted by ALDI USA on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

From their entry page, here is what you are competing for:

A pet photo featured in a national ALDI print ad

A one-year supply of ALDI pet food (in the form of gift cards worth $1,000)

Toy and treat packages that offer an exclusive sneak peek of new Heart to Tail and Pure Being products

There will be one dog selected and one cat. I am sure that this will be a tough decision for the judges as who can resist, all of those furry little faces. As a part of the official entry 'pawcess' you will need to submit a photo of your regal highness, and type 150 words as to why your little one deserves to be selected and if they have tried the Aldi pet products.

Best of luck, let's bring this title home to the Hudson Valley!

