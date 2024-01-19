5 Popular Businesses That Will NEVER Open in the Hudson Valley

These five popular businesses refuse to open up a location in the Hudson Valley and residents won't stop crying about it.

Living in the Hudson Valley has its advantages. It also has some serious downsides. While we're surrounded by beautiful nature, enjoy an incredible quality of life and have some of the most picturesque small towns in the country, we are also missing out on some of the perks of living closer to a major city.

One of those things we're lacking is access to some of the most beloved stores and restaurant chains in the country. Although there have been campaigns to bring many of these popular businesses to areas like Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown and Kingston, none of these retailers or restaurants seem to be interested in setting up shop anywhere near us.

Each of these locations has been rumored to be opening up a store at some point over the years, but it's always turned out to be more wishful thinking than anything else. While many Hudson Valley residents still hold out hope that these places will one day open up, I think we all have to finally accept the fact that it's just NEVER going to happen.

Trader Joe's of the Hudson Valley?

Trader Joe's Open New Store In Miami Area Getty Images loading...

No other store has been more rumored to be opening up in the Hudson Valley than Trader Joe's. Whenever a big retail location closes down, rumblings about Trader Joe's immediately begin.

While I'm sure the rumors won't ever end, it's pretty clear that Trader Joe's has no intention of ever opening up a store in the Hudson Valley. While we do have several Aldi locations, Trader Joe's sad cousin is simply no substitute for the real thing.

White Castle of the Hudson Valley?

White Castle Adds Plant Based Fake Meat Burgers To Its Menu Getty Images loading...

At one point there were plans and blueprints drawn up for a White Castle on Route 9. I saw them with my own eyes. But sadly, it never happened. Over the past few decades, there have been petitions and formal requests made to White Castle to open up a Hudson Valley location. While the chain did respond with appreciation for its rabid Hudson Valley fans, White Castle has never shown any serious interest in coming to town.

Apple Store of the Hudson Valley?

Maryland Apple Store Votes To Unionize, First In The Nation Getty Images loading...

iPhone owners have all experienced the frustration of not being able to get their phones fixed without having to travel to the Apple Store in Danbury or Westchester. We do have some kiosks at stores like Best Buy and Target, but it's just not the same as visiting an actual Apple Store.

The Hudson Valley has found itself in an Apple dead zone, forcing customers to travel up to an hour away to pick up products on opening day, make appointments at the Genius Bar or attend the store's extremely popular free classes. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that Apple will ever open up a Hudson Valley location.

Whole Foods of the Hudson Valley?

Whole Foods To Buy Wild Oats Markets For $565 Million Getty Images loading...

While there was a pretty credible rumor that Whole Foods was opening up a location at Bellefield in Hyde Park, the new live/work/play community has yet to make any official statement. In August of 2022, the Town of Hyde Park held a secret meeting to pass a resolution endorsing the opening of Whole Foods, but we're still not convinced it's ever going to happen.

The town hasn't commented further on their secret resolution. After a year and a half, there's still no sign that Whole Foods is the least bit interested in coming to the Hudson Valley. It appears that the proclamation may have been more of a symbolic gesture to try and help persuade the store to decide to put up

In-N-Out Burger of the Hudson Valley?

In-N-Out Burger Clashes With Local Governments Over Vaccine Verification Mandates Getty Images loading...

We've got some sobering news for those who prefer their burgers Animal Style. It's not going to happen. Anyone who's been to the West Coast and experienced an In-N-Out burger has dreamed of the day one would open up close to home.

Sadly, the company has little interest in expanding to the East Coast. Although, it is getting a little closer. Last year the company announced that it would be launching the first of its restaurants east of the Mississippi River. While they're still all the way out in Tennessee, it is closer than California.

In the meantime, we're left with the Mr. Beast Burger. The In-N-Out rip-off is run through ghost kitchens throughout the Hudson Valley, which has led to inconsistent quality. The business is so bad that Mr. Beast, himself, has sued the company to stop his association with it.

