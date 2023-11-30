Why are Tourists Flocking to Touch This Hudson Valley Rock?

A chunk of granite sticking out of the ground is one of the most photographed rocks in the Hudson Valley. So why is everyone flocking to a remote location to see it?

If you find yourself out hiking, you might walk right past this two-and-a-half-foot rock without even noticing it. Many others, however, have spent the whole day seeking this landmark out to seize the rare opportunity to stand directly on it.

The block of granite is an interesting piece of history located at Carpenter's Point in Orange County. To find it, you'll need to drive out to Port Jervis on I-84 and get off on Exit 1. Take Route 6 West and make a left on South Street to the entrance of the Laurel Grove Cemetery.

The burial ground is a peninsula surrounded by the Delaware River and the Neversink River. By traveling under the I-84 overpass at its westernmost point you'll come across this unassuming rock.

What is This Mysterious Rock in Port Jervis, New York?

The granite brick is actually an important marker that has been in place since 1885, but it has a history that dates back even further.

George H. Cook, a New Jersey Geologist, arrived at the site in 1872 to officially survey the land and place a marker on a precise location in the ground. The marker designates the exact point where New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York intersect. Ten years later, the marker was replaced with a stone that was upgraded to a stronger, granite monument in 1883.

Known as the Tri-State Monument, the rock shows the exact borders of each state as they intersect directly in the middle of the marker.

More Historical Markers on Carpenters Point in Port Jervis, New York

Not far from the Tri-State Monument is another large stone named Witness Monument. This marker, also made of granite, is taller and resembles a gravestone. While it's not directly on any boundary, its purpose is to commemorate the area where one can witness the location convergence of the three state boundaries.

The markers have become a popular tourist destination, especially during COVID when outdoor exploring was determined to be one of the few safe activities to do. There are thousands of photos posted online with people standing on the Tri-State Monument and enjoying the novelty of being in three different states at the same time.

