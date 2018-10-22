Why Are Blue Pumpkins Appearing on Hudson Valley Porches?

You may have noticed more blue pumpkins showing up on Hudson Valley doorsteps this Halloween. What do they mean?

Years ago, we told you that blue pumpkins were beginning to appear in front of Hudson Valley homes. Since then, more and more families have begun to place the teal-colored gourds outside as a secret signal to trick-or-treaters. In fact, stores like Target now have entire sections of their Halloween aisles dedicated to blue pumpkin decorations for homeowners to place outside.

While the trend has become more popular, there are still many people who have no idea what those blue pumpkins actually signify. In fact, it's an important message to kids who might not otherwise be able to go trick-or-treating.

What Does a Blue Pumpkin Mean?

If you see a blue-colored pumpkin outside of a house, that means that the homeowners are only handing out allergy-free candy. There are many kids who suffer severe peanut and tree nut allergies as well as reactions to milk and eggs. These children usually have to sit out of trick-or-treating or collect piles of candy that they'll never be able to actually eat.

Bringing an allergic child to a house with a blue pumpkin outside will allow them to safely ask for candy and receive a treat they can enjoy without worrying about having a dangerous allergic reaction.

For more information on what candy is safe to hand out to kids with allergies, you can visit the official website of the Teal Pumpkin Project.

